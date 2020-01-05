Trahson Burrell: Bounces back with double-double

Burrell scored 21 points (9-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and grabbed 12 rebounds while notching three steals in Saturday's victory over South Bay.

Burrell had been scuffling of late, sitting out a number of contests and notching single-digit scoring efforts in five straight games, but he turned things around Saturday with his highest point total since Nov. 25. In addition, his 12 boards were a season high, helping the 27-year-old log his first double-double of the campaign.