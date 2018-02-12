Trahson Burrell: Dealt three-game suspension
Burrell has been suspended three games for his role in a Feb. 6 postgame altercation, according to the G League Official Site.
Burrell was waived by the Memphis Hustle just days after the incident, so his suspension will not begin until the next game he is active to play in. The Memphis product had been averaging a respectable 13.3 points and 8.5 rebounds on the year, but it will be up to another team look past that baggage and give the 6-7 forward another chance, which seems reasonable given his production.
