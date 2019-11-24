Trahson Burrell: Erupts for double-double in win

Burrell scored 18 points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3PT, 6-7 FT) and grabbed 13 rebounds in a victory over Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Burrell's performance was easily his best of the campaign as he set season highs in minutes (29), points and boards. He was especially effective at the line, taking advantage of the G League's new free-throw rule to tally 12 points on his six successful makes. Prior to Saturday, the 27-year-old had failed to reach double digits in either points or rebounds in any of his five games to begin the season.