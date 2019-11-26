Trahson Burrell: Leads Legends with 23 points in win
Burrell scored 23 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3PT, 2-2 FT) and tallied six rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a victory over Santa Cruz on Monday.
After scoring 16 total points in his first five games of the season, Burrell has played 57 minutes over his last two contests and produced 41 combined points. The 27-year-old hasn't been much of a scorer in his G League career -- his three-year scoring average was only 11.7 points per game entering this season -- so it remains to be seen whether his offensive outburst can be sustained.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...