Trahson Burrell: Leads Legends with 23 points in win

Burrell scored 23 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3PT, 2-2 FT) and tallied six rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a victory over Santa Cruz on Monday.

After scoring 16 total points in his first five games of the season, Burrell has played 57 minutes over his last two contests and produced 41 combined points. The 27-year-old hasn't been much of a scorer in his G League career -- his three-year scoring average was only 11.7 points per game entering this season -- so it remains to be seen whether his offensive outburst can be sustained.