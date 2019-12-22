Trahson Burrell: Logs DNP on Saturday
Burrell was listed as a DNP - coach's decision Saturday.
Burrell was consistently receiving 25-30 minutes of playing time near the end of November but that has waned of late, and he played only eight minutes in Texas' loss to Windy City on Thursday. The 27-year-old's struggles from the field may be to blame as he is shooting only 41.9 percent, including 23.3 percent from deep, on the season.
