Trahson Burrell: Not with team due to personal issue
Burrell did not play in Tuesday's loss to South Bay for personal reasons.
Burrell has seen his playing time decrease throughout December and has not played at all since logging eight minutes Dec. 19. No word on his possible return has been released.
