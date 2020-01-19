Trahson Burrell: Posts full stat line in win

Burrell tallied 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and contributed six rebounds, seven assists and three steals in Saturday's win over Rio Grande Valley.

Burrell logged 26 minutes off the bench in the victory, establishing his season high in assists while registering his highest scoring total since Nov. 25. The 27-year-old is averaging 9.6 points and 5.2 rebounds on the season.