Trahson Burrell: Scores four points following suspension
Burrell scored four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and also tallied four rebounds in the 106-103 win Saturday over Agua Caliente.
Burrell returned from his one-game suspension, playing 14 minutes while nearly meeting his season average in shots attempted (5.3). The 26-year-old has been a minor rotational piece for the Legends, averaging 18.1 minutes of court time in 25 games this season.
