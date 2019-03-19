Trahson Burrell: Scores four points following suspension

Burrell scored four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and also tallied four rebounds in the 106-103 win Saturday over Agua Caliente.

Burrell returned from his one-game suspension, playing 14 minutes while nearly meeting his season average in shots attempted (5.3). The 26-year-old has been a minor rotational piece for the Legends, averaging 18.1 minutes of court time in 25 games this season.