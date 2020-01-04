Trahson Burrell: Scores six points in return
Burrell scored six points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3 Pt, 1-1 FT) in a loss to Stockton on Friday.
Burrell had last played Dec. 19, but his return to action was mostly quiet as he struggled from the field and didn't do much in terms of peripheral stats. The 27-year-old is averaging 8.1 points on 41.5 percent shooting from the field in 18 contests this season.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.