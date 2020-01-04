Trahson Burrell: Scores six points in return

Burrell scored six points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3 Pt, 1-1 FT) in a loss to Stockton on Friday.

Burrell had last played Dec. 19, but his return to action was mostly quiet as he struggled from the field and didn't do much in terms of peripheral stats. The 27-year-old is averaging 8.1 points on 41.5 percent shooting from the field in 18 contests this season.