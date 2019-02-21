Trahson Burrell: Surprisingly leads team in scoring

Burrell tallied 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in the 121-111 loss Wednesday to the Wolves.

Burrell has played in 22 games with the Legends this season, but only is averaging 7.0 points and 4.2 rebounds across those contests, so it was a surprise to see him lead the team in scoring Wednesday. A balanced rotation that saw nine players register at least 20 minutes of court time could wind up benefiting Burrell as the forward continues to carve out a larger role.