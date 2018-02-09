Play

Trahson Burrell: Waived by Hustle

Burrell was waived by the Memphis Hustle on Thursday.

Burrell had been seeing significant run for the Hustle this season. Over his 32 games played, he averaged 13.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals across 33.1 minutes.

