Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Another double-double in win
Aminu accumulated 17 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 118-98 win over the Hawks.
Aminu logged his second straight double-double, and he has now matched his career high in double-doubles (10). With seven games remaining in the regular season, the 28-year-old forward has a good chance to surpass that mark, especially since the unfortunate absence of starting center Jusuf Nurkic (lower leg) means the team needs all the help it can get on the boards.
