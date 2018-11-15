Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Another strong offensive effort in loss
Aminu produced 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds and three blocks across 34 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 126-117 loss to the Lakers on Wednesday.
Despite the disappointing team outcome, Aminu generated a third straight strong offensive performance. In fact, the veteran's scoring total served as a season best, and it came on the strength of a new high-water mark of four made threes. The 28-year-old's three swats were also a season high and pushed his November total to six, following seven-game stretch to open the season when he posted just a sole block.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Hits key threes in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Continues productive stretch in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Double-doubles Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Solid effort in Monday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Nightmarish shooting performance in opener•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Doesn't start Friday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...