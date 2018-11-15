Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Another strong offensive effort in loss

Aminu produced 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds and three blocks across 34 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 126-117 loss to the Lakers on Wednesday.

Despite the disappointing team outcome, Aminu generated a third straight strong offensive performance. In fact, the veteran's scoring total served as a season best, and it came on the strength of a new high-water mark of four made threes. The 28-year-old's three swats were also a season high and pushed his November total to six, following seven-game stretch to open the season when he posted just a sole block.