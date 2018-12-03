Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Another strong offensive effort

Aminu managed 20 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 131-118 loss to the Spurs on Sunday.

Aminu stepped up to provide his second straight 20-point effort, which is far from the norm in a Trail Blazers offense that typically runs through Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic. The 28-year-old shot an impressive 77.8 percent for the second consecutive game, and another spectacular showing from three-point range (80.0 percent success rate) largely propped up his final total. Aminu's rebounding remained as steady as ever as well, and he's now brought down seven or more boards in eight of the last nine games.