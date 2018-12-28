Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Bangs the boards effectively in win

Aminu pitched in seven points (3-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt), 12 rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 110-109 overtime win over the Warriors on Thursday.

Aminu checked in with one of his best rebounding games of December, which helped make up for a particularly poor shooting night. Aminu has actually struggled on the offensive end in multiple games recently, draining under 40 percent of his shots in four of his last five. However, that hasn't stopped the veteran big from remaining aggressive, as he's taken 20 attempts from behind the arc in the last four games alone. Aminu's most reliable value comes from his work on the boards, as he's pulled down six or more rebounds in 10 of 13 December contests.