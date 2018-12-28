Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Bangs the boards effectively in win
Aminu pitched in seven points (3-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt), 12 rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 110-109 overtime win over the Warriors on Thursday.
Aminu checked in with one of his best rebounding games of December, which helped make up for a particularly poor shooting night. Aminu has actually struggled on the offensive end in multiple games recently, draining under 40 percent of his shots in four of his last five. However, that hasn't stopped the veteran big from remaining aggressive, as he's taken 20 attempts from behind the arc in the last four games alone. Aminu's most reliable value comes from his work on the boards, as he's pulled down six or more rebounds in 10 of 13 December contests.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Struggles in Friday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Double-doubles Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Fills it up Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Continues solid run•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Another strong offensive effort•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Records season-high 20 points•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...