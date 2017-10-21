Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Big double-double in Friday's win

Aminu scored 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt) while adding 16 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 35 minutes during Friday's 114-96 win over the Pacers.

With C.J. McCollum back in the starting lineup, it was Aminu who stayed in the starting five while Evan Turner moved to the bench, and the 27-year-old forward responded with the kind of robust multi-category performance Blazers fans were used to seeing from Nic Batum a few years ago. Aminu's track record suggests he won't be able to maintain this level of production, but he's now pulled down double-digit boards in back-to-back games to begin the season, which could make him an early waiver-wire darling in many fantasy leagues.