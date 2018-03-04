Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Can't find net in Saturday's win
Aminu delivered three points (1-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds and one steal across 19 minutes in Saturday's 108-100 win over the Thunder.
Aminu's offensive downturn was a disappointment after he'd posted double-digit scoring efforts in three of the past four. The 27-year-old has now shot under 40.0 percent in eight of his last 11, although he's still managed to drain at least one three-pointer in 16 consecutive games. Aminu will look to pull his scoring contributions back up to the level of his solid rebounding numbers in a favorable matchup against the Lakers on Monday night.
