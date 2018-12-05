Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Continues solid run
Aminu finished with 12 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes Tuesday in the Trail Blazers' 111-102 loss to the Mavericks.
After performing in maddeningly inconsistent fashion over the Blazers' first 21 games, Aminu has finally settled into a groove over the past three contests. He's averaging 17.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.3 treys, 1.3 assists and one steal in 33 minutes per contest during that stretch, but the scoring production is buoyed by a wildly unsustainable 79.2 percent shooting from the field. Fantasy owners can take satisfaction in Aminu's recent strong run, but his numbers will likely dip suddenly once he veers closer to the 42.2 percent shooter he's been throughout his career.
