Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Delivers double-double in loss

Aminu accumulated 13 points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 26 minutes during Monday's 115-107 loss to the Kings.

Aminu collected his seventh double-double of the season, putting him on pace to easily shatter his previous career-best of 10 double-doubles back in 2012-13. Aminu is a strong rebounder and the team's most versatile defender, and he has also handed out at least two assists in 11 of the last 12 games while draining 15 threes during the same stretch.