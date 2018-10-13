Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Doesn't start Friday
Aminu isn't in the starting five for Friday's preseason game against the Kings, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
It's unclear if Aminu will come off the bench or if he's simply getting the night off. Zach Collins draws the start at power forward in Aminu's stead.
