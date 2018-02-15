Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Double-digit rebounds in win

Aminu generated nine points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and three steals across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 123-117 win over the Warriors.

Aminu wasn't needed much on the offensive end with Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic taking on a lion's share of the workload, but he still rewarded fantasy owners with a solid all-around line. The 27-year-old's production has been all over the map this season, a relatively unsurprising fact considering the high-usage roles of his aforementioned teammates. However, Aminu has been relatively reliable on the rebounding front, and factoring in Wednesday's production, he's hauled in double-digit boards in three of the past five contests, as well as in five of the last 10 games overall.