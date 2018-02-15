Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Double-digit rebounds in win

Aminu generated nine points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and three steals across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 123-117 win over the Warriors.

Aminu wasn't needed much on the offensive end with Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic taking on a lion's share of the workload, but he still rewarded fantasy owners with a solid all-around line. The 27-year-old's production has been all over the map this season, a relatively unsurprising fact considering the high-usage roles of his aforementioned teammates. However, Aminu has been relatively reliable on the rebounding front, and factoring in Wednesday's production, he's hauled in double-digit boards in three of the past five contests, as well as in five of the last 10 games overall.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories