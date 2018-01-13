Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Double-doubles Friday
Aminu contributed 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and three steals across 35 minutes in Friday's 119-113 loss to the Pelicans.
The whole Trail Blazer offense played well Friday night, with Aminu reaping the rewards of solid ball movement and open three-point looks. However, he was pummeled on the defensive end against the two all-star big men that the Pelicans boast, especially because the Blazers played small Friday with Evan Turner (illness) out. The plethora of rebounds was more of a game flow benefit rather than skill, and he shouldn't reach 16 field goals attempted again as it was his season-high.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Season-high scoring total in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Records double-double in Wednesday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Plays 36 minutes, scores 17 in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Starting at power forward Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: No longer facing minutes restriction•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Plays 22 minutes in return•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...