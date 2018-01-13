Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Double-doubles Friday

Aminu contributed 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and three steals across 35 minutes in Friday's 119-113 loss to the Pelicans.

The whole Trail Blazer offense played well Friday night, with Aminu reaping the rewards of solid ball movement and open three-point looks. However, he was pummeled on the defensive end against the two all-star big men that the Pelicans boast, especially because the Blazers played small Friday with Evan Turner (illness) out. The plethora of rebounds was more of a game flow benefit rather than skill, and he shouldn't reach 16 field goals attempted again as it was his season-high.