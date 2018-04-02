Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Double-doubles in comfortable victory

Aminu had 17 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal in 25 minutes during Sunday's 113-98 victory over the Grizzlies.

Aminu is about as inconsistent a player as you will find in the entire league but has been playing well of late. He continues to rebound the ball well while adding some points and a nice amount of steals. In fact, over the past nine games, he has a combined 22 steals. He is not a major factor on the offensive end but can contribute across the board giving him standard league value.