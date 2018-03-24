Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Double-doubles in Friday's loss
Aminu registered 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist, five steals and one block across 32 minutes in Friday's 105-100 loss to the Celtics.
Aminu was once again an effective complementary presence alongside Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, turning in his fifth straight double-digit scoring effort and second double-double over that span. He's gotten hot from the field during that stretch, posting a success rate of at least 50.0 percent in four of the last five games and draining multiple threes in all of the contests during that sample. While his offensive usage can be difficult to trust, Aminu does plenty in rebounds and steals as well to help make up for the occasional scoring shortfalls.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Hot from distance in defeat•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Fills out stat sheet in impressive fashion Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Records double-double in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Near double-double in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Can't find net in Saturday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Double-doubles in Thursday's win•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...