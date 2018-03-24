Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Double-doubles in Friday's loss

Aminu registered 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist, five steals and one block across 32 minutes in Friday's 105-100 loss to the Celtics.

Aminu was once again an effective complementary presence alongside Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, turning in his fifth straight double-digit scoring effort and second double-double over that span. He's gotten hot from the field during that stretch, posting a success rate of at least 50.0 percent in four of the last five games and draining multiple threes in all of the contests during that sample. While his offensive usage can be difficult to trust, Aminu does plenty in rebounds and steals as well to help make up for the occasional scoring shortfalls.