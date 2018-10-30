Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Double-doubles Monday

Aminu registered 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes in Monday's 103-93 win over the Pacers.

Aminu has been a fairly consistent source of points and rebounds so far this season, averaging eight points and nine rebounds per game so far this year. He faces pressure from Zach Collins off the bench for minutes, but Aminu has done nothing to lose his spot yet and should retain his role moving forward.