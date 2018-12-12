Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Double-doubles Tuesday

Aminu totaled 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 15 rebounds and two assists across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 111-103 loss to the Rockets.

Aminu has been anything but consistent on offense, as he has trouble creating points despite being in the starting rotation with ample time to play. After a 15-game stretch of no double-doubles, he now has two in his last four tries and will look to keep it trending up.