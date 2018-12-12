Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Double-doubles Tuesday
Aminu totaled 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 15 rebounds and two assists across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 111-103 loss to the Rockets.
Aminu has been anything but consistent on offense, as he has trouble creating points despite being in the starting rotation with ample time to play. After a 15-game stretch of no double-doubles, he now has two in his last four tries and will look to keep it trending up.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Fills it up Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Continues solid run•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Another strong offensive effort•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Records season-high 20 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Another strong offensive effort in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Hits key threes in win•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...