Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Double-doubles Wednesday
Aminu posted 12 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 118-98 win over the Bulls.
Aminu was the biggest presence the Blazers had on the glass Wednesday with Jusuf Nurkic (leg) going down the other night. Aminu took hold of his chance and parlayed that into a double-double, which hasn't been uncommon for Aminu this season. If he sees increased offensive usage given the injuries on the team, Aminu could push his production north of his season and career marks.
