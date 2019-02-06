Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Downturn continues in loss

Aminu furnished just five points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 17 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 118-108 loss to the Heat on Tuesday.

Aminu saw his minutes decline over those of the prior contest for the second straight game, and there was notably no foul trouble to blame for the abbreviated playing time. The 28-year-old has seen an offensive downturn even when spending a more customary allotment of time on the floor recently, as he's scored in single digits in five of the last six games overall. While his rebounding is usually a dependable component of his game irrespective of any offensive struggles, even that was at a season-low level Tuesday.