Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Falls short with final shot

Aminu posted 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes in Friday's 111-109 loss to the Thunder,

Despite posting a double-double and equaling a season-high 15 rebounds, Aminu couldn't get the final shot of the game to fall, as Portland ended up on the losing end of this hard-fought matchup. Many would be surprised to learn that Aminu has logged 10 double-digit rebounding totals this season. At first glance, you'd consider him the third or fourth source for production on the team, but he can quietly post big numbers and provide solid support under the basket. Aminu is a decent target for rebounds in all formats.