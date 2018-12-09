Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Fills it up Saturday

Aminu finished with 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 113-105 victory over Minnesota.

Aminu was fantastic for the Trail Blazers during Saturday's win, filling the box score in the impressive victory. Aminu was charged with guarding Karl-Anthony Towns for a large portion of the game and did a supreme job, all things considered. He has now scored in double-digits in four of his past five games and continues to put up fringe standard league value.