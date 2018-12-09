Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Fills it up Saturday
Aminu finished with 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 113-105 victory over Minnesota.
Aminu was fantastic for the Trail Blazers during Saturday's win, filling the box score in the impressive victory. Aminu was charged with guarding Karl-Anthony Towns for a large portion of the game and did a supreme job, all things considered. He has now scored in double-digits in four of his past five games and continues to put up fringe standard league value.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Continues solid run•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Another strong offensive effort•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Records season-high 20 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Another strong offensive effort in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Hits key threes in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Continues productive stretch in win•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...