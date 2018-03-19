Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Fills out stat sheet in impressive fashion Sunday

Aminu went for 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists and three steals across 33 minutes in Sunday's 122-109 win over the Clippers.

As is the case on occasion, Aminu got it cranked up from distance, helping lead to his third straight double-digit scoring effort and best tally on the scoreboard since Jan. 12. The 27-year-old is certainly capable of getting hot from three on any given night, but it's his rebounds that constitute the steadiest segment of his fantasy value by far. That was on display once again Sunday, and Aminu has now hauled in between six and 12 boards in 11 of his last 13 contests.