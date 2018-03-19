Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Fills out stat sheet in impressive fashion Sunday
Aminu went for 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists and three steals across 33 minutes in Sunday's 122-109 win over the Clippers.
As is the case on occasion, Aminu got it cranked up from distance, helping lead to his third straight double-digit scoring effort and best tally on the scoreboard since Jan. 12. The 27-year-old is certainly capable of getting hot from three on any given night, but it's his rebounds that constitute the steadiest segment of his fantasy value by far. That was on display once again Sunday, and Aminu has now hauled in between six and 12 boards in 11 of his last 13 contests.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Records double-double in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Near double-double in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Can't find net in Saturday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Double-doubles in Thursday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Poor showing in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Leads team in rebounding with eight boards in win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...