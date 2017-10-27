Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Fills out stat sheet Thursday
Aminu provided 19 points (6-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block across 33 minutes in Thursday's 104-103 loss to the Clippers.
Aminu was impressive across the board Thursday and served as a valuable source of complementary scoring alongside Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. The outing served as Aminu's second double-digit scoring effort over the first five games, while his respective success rates of 54.5 percent and 62.5 percent from the field and three-point range were each high-water marks on the season. Despite some offensive inconsistency, Aminu's ability to offer robust production other categories keeps him viable in the majority of fantasy formats.
