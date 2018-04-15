Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Goes for seven and seven in Game 1 loss

Aminu registered seven points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes in Portland's 97-95 loss to the Pelicans in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Aminu didn't get too involved on the offensive end, as Evan Turner took on the mantle of complementary scoring source with a surprising 13 shot attempts on night. However, he did generate his typically solid work on the glass, bringing down at least seven rebounds for the fifth straight game when factoring in the last four regular-season contests. Aminu is certainly capable of offering more on the scoreboard when called upon, and his contributions on that end of the floor are likely to come into play at some point during the series.