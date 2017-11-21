Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Goes through on-court work Monday

Aminu (ankle), who's already been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Grizzlies, is taking part in some shooting and on-court work prior to the game, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

This marks Aminu's first on-court work since spraining his right ankle on Nov. 1, so it appears he's finally nearing the end of his recovery. That said, Aminu won't play Monday, which makes Wednesday's game against the 76ers his next opportunity to return. It wouldn't be surprising if Aminu needs time to get his conditioning in order, so a few more games on the sidelines seems likely at this point. Once he's a full participant in practice, another update should be provided.