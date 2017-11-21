Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Goes through on-court work Monday
Aminu (ankle), who's already been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Grizzlies, is taking part in some shooting and on-court work prior to the game, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
This marks Aminu's first on-court work since spraining his right ankle on Nov. 1, so it appears he's finally nearing the end of his recovery. That said, Aminu won't play Monday, which makes Wednesday's game against the 76ers his next opportunity to return. It wouldn't be surprising if Aminu needs time to get his conditioning in order, so a few more games on the sidelines seems likely at this point. Once he's a full participant in practice, another update should be provided.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Will be out two-to-three weeks•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Out Thursday vs. Lakers•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: X-rays come back clean•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Won't return with sprained ankle•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Fills out stat sheet Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Big double-double in Friday's win•
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.