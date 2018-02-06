Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Grabs 13 rebounds Monday
Aminu produced nine points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three steals and one assist across 29 minutes in Monday's 111-91 loss to the Pistons.
Aminu has never been an efficient shooter, but he has been terribly inefficient in his past two games, hitting just seven shots on 24 attempts from the floor, including just one successful attempt on eight tries from three. Luckily, Aminu is a strong contributor in the rebound department, which means if he can become slightly better offensively, he can be a threat for double-doubles on a nightly basis in a slacking Blazer's lineup.
