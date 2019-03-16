Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Grabs nine boards in Friday's win

Aminu chipped in six points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three steals, one assist, and one block in 26 minutes during Friday's 122-110 win over the Pelicans.

Aminu contributed in every category except three-point shooting, though this was his fifth straight single-digit scoring effort. The 28-year-old forward continues to produce quality rebounding numbers while doing just enough in the other departments to maintain decent value in deep leagues.