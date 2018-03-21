Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Hot from distance in defeat

Aminu mustered 22 points (7-11 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 115-111 loss to the Rockets.

It was Aminu's show early, as he drained a quartet of three-pointers in the opening quarter on his way to 16 points during the period. He cooled off afterwards, but his final scoring tally still served as a season best. Aminu has been blistering hot from distance over the last pair of contests, finding the net on 10 of 17 attempts from behind the arc overall during that stretch. He's encouragingly taken double-digit shot attempts in each of the last two games as well, but the caveat associated with that usage spike is that he'd been at nine field-goal tries or less for the 15 games prior. Therefore, his offensive contributions can still be difficult to trust, but his steady work on the boards and in steals serve to round out his fantasy value nicely.