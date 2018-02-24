Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Leads team in rebounding with eight boards in win
Aminu recorded 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), eight rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 100-81 win over the Jazz.
Aminu remains his steady and reliable self as Portland's starter at the four spot. He shows up on the fantasy radar as a solid rebounding source, averaging 7.4 rebounds over 46 games this season. This makes him a far better roto league option than anything else, but in situations where Jusuf Nurkic or Mo Harkless go cold, he can sometimes be a flier in DFS formats.
