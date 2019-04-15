Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Logs three rejections in Game 1 win

Aminu accumulated 10 points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, and three blocks in 35 minutes during Sunday's 104-99 Game 1 win over the Thunder.

Aminu didn't take many shots but was one of four Trail Blazers to reach double figures in scoring. Moreover, he helped Enes Kanter and Maurice Harkless fortify the painted area defensively, as the trio combined to post eight blocks. The Thunder may force Aminu and the rest of the role players to attempt more field goals going forward. Still, it's his versatility on defense that leads to the heavy minute totals and decent fantasy stock.

