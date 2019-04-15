Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Logs three rejections in Game 1 win
Aminu accumulated 10 points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, and three blocks in 35 minutes during Sunday's 104-99 Game 1 win over the Thunder.
Aminu didn't take many shots but was one of four Trail Blazers to reach double figures in scoring. Moreover, he helped Enes Kanter and Maurice Harkless fortify the painted area defensively, as the trio combined to post eight blocks. The Thunder may force Aminu and the rest of the role players to attempt more field goals going forward. Still, it's his versatility on defense that leads to the heavy minute totals and decent fantasy stock.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Off bench for finale•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Significant surge in production•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Scoreless in Saturday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Another double-double in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Double-doubles Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Ups offensive usage again in win•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...