Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Modest offensive usage in season-ending win
Aminu compiled five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in a 102-93 win over the Jazz on Wednesday.
Aminu wasn't needed much on the offensive end on a night when teammates Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic combined for 59 shot attempts between them. The steadiest aspect of the veteran forward's game has been his rebounding, and accordingly, he wrapped up the regular season with his best tally (7.6) in that category since the 2012-13 campaign. Aminu will continue to be relied on for solid work on the glass during the postseason, as well as the occasional double-digit scoring effort in support of the aforementioned Big Three.
