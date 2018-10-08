Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Modest start to preseason
Aminu registered six points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds and one block across 23 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 123-112 preseason loss to the Jazz on Sunday. He's averaging 6.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 20.0 minutes over three exhibitions.
Aminu once again slots in as the starting power forward heading into the regular season after averaging 9.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals across 30.0 minutes over 69 games (67 starts) in the 2017-18 campaign. His numbers thus far this preseason are essentially on par to those figures when factoring in his reduced playing time, making him just an average fantasy prospect on a team where the offense will continue to run through Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic.
