Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Near double-double in loss
Aminu furnished nine points (3-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), nine rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 120-108 loss to the Thunder in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Friday.
Aminu played a strict complementary role as the fourth option behind Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum and Enes Kanter, but he still put together a solid fantasy line. The veteran forward's contributions will undoubtedly continue vary from game to game in the series, but his signature work on the boards should remain steady.
