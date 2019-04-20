Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Near double-double in loss

Aminu furnished nine points (3-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), nine rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 120-108 loss to the Thunder in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Friday.

Aminu played a strict complementary role as the fourth option behind Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum and Enes Kanter, but he still put together a solid fantasy line. The veteran forward's contributions will undoubtedly continue vary from game to game in the series, but his signature work on the boards should remain steady.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...