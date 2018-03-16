Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Near double-double in win

Aminu registered 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists and one block across 37 minutes in Thursday's 113-105 win over the Cavaliers.

The veteran forward provided only his second double-digit scoring effort of March, and his work on the boards remained typically impressive. Aminu now has back-to-back nine-rebound efforts and is averaging a solid 7.3 through seven contests in the current month. While his usage sees a good amount of variance due to the level of involvement the Blazers' Big Three of Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic typically enjoy, he remains a consistent presence on the glass and is capable of the occasional double-digit scoring contribution on any given night.