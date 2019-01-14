Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Nears double-double

Aminu contributed nine points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes Sunday in the Trail Blazers' 116-113 loss to the Nuggets.

After some down rebounding performances of late, Aminu bounced back nicely in that category, but didn't offer much production beyond that to hang his hat on. Aminu's wayward accuracy from the field (42.4 percent for the season) and three-point range (34.7 percent) will most likely continue to make his scoring outputs volatile from game to game.