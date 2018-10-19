Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Nightmarish shooting performance in opener

Aminu totaled five points (1-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 128-119 win over the Lakers on Thursday.

Aminu had a forgettable night on offense, although he still put in his typically solid work on the boards. The veteran figures in for the starting power forward assignment again this season, with his primary value coming from his strong rebounding and defense. Aminu is also capable of the occasional double-digit scoring contribution, although the offense will naturally continue to run through the trio of Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic on the majority of nights.