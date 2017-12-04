Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: No longer facing minutes restriction
Aminu has been cleared to play 30-plus minutes moving forward, Joe Freeman of the Oregonian reports.
Aminu has played two games since returning from an ankle injury that sidelined him to start the season, logging 22 and 26 minutes, respectively. However, now that he's avoided any sort of aggravation to the ankle, the Trail Blazers believe Aminu is ready for a full workload, so there's a decent chance he surpasses that 30-minute mark during Tuesday's matchup with the Wizards. In regards to taking back a starting role, coach Terry Stotts wasn't willing to give a definitive answer on that, saying "no decision has been made," so there's a chance Aminu remains in a bench role for the time being despite being cleared for a full workload.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Plays 22 minutes in return•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Says he'll play Thursday vs. Bucks•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Ruled out Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Won't play Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Out again Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Goes through on-court work Monday•
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...