Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: No longer facing minutes restriction

Aminu has been cleared to play 30-plus minutes moving forward, Joe Freeman of the Oregonian reports.

Aminu has played two games since returning from an ankle injury that sidelined him to start the season, logging 22 and 26 minutes, respectively. However, now that he's avoided any sort of aggravation to the ankle, the Trail Blazers believe Aminu is ready for a full workload, so there's a decent chance he surpasses that 30-minute mark during Tuesday's matchup with the Wizards. In regards to taking back a starting role, coach Terry Stotts wasn't willing to give a definitive answer on that, saying "no decision has been made," so there's a chance Aminu remains in a bench role for the time being despite being cleared for a full workload.