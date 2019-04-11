Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Off bench for finale

Aminu will come off the bench for Wednesday's season finale against Sacramento, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

Aminu will be replaced in the starting five by Skal Labissiere for Wednesday's season finale. The move appears to be primarily for rest purposes.

