Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Out Thursday vs. Lakers
Aminu (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the Lakers, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
Aminu sprained his ankle during Wednesday's game against the Jazz and with the Trail Blazers heading into the second game of a back-to-back set, they'll avoid bringing their forward back too soon. He'll sit out Thursday's contest, with his next opportunity to take the floor coming Sunday against the Thunder. With Aminu out, Evan Turner, Maurice Harkless and Ed Davis should all be in line for expanded roles in the frontcourt.
