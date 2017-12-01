Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Plays 22 minutes in return

Aminu played 22 minutes off the bench in his first game back from an ankle sprain Thursday against Milwaukee.

Aminu missed 13 games due to the ailment but didn't appear to be limited Thursday, finishing with six points, five rebounds and three turovers, while hitting 2-of-3 three-point attempts. Expect Aminu to increase his workload over the next few games before potentially returning to the starting lineup, taking the place of Noah Vonleh at power forward.

