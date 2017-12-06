Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Plays 36 minutes, scores 17 in loss

Aminu posted 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt), six rebounds and a blocked shot across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 106-92 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Aminu's usage Tuesday's confirms that he no longer shows any effects from the ankle injury that hampered him for all of November. He should slide right back into the starting lineup moving forward, and if his five threes from the beyond the arc on Tuesday is any indication, he's starting his return to action with a hot hand.